"We can criticize him, [but] he is still number 1" - Jeremy Menez names PSG star as the best dribbler in world football at the moment 

Former PSG star Jérémy Menez has come out in defence of Neymar after recent criticisms from former players. The Frenchman believes the forward is still the best when it comes to dribbling and efficiency on the pitch.

Neymar is reportedly one of the players PSG are looking to part ways with this summer. The Ligue 1 side are looking for a squad overhaul after yet another failure in the Champions League.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Jérémy Menez prend la défense de Neymar, toujours numéro 1 au niveau du dribble actuellement ( "Neymar on peut le critiquer, tout ce qu’on veut, mais en termes de dribbles et d’efficacité, c'est encore le numéro 1"Jérémy Menez prend la défense de Neymar, toujours numéro 1 au niveau du dribble actuellement ( @jordanollivier "Neymar on peut le critiquer, tout ce qu’on veut, mais en termes de dribbles et d’efficacité, c'est encore le numéro 1"Jérémy Menez prend la défense de Neymar, toujours numéro 1 au niveau du dribble actuellement (@jordanollivier) https://t.co/I46VzwZzJP

Menez spoke to Téléfoot about dribblers and why Neymar is still the best in the world. He said:

"Neymar we can criticize him, all we want, but in terms of dribbling and efficiency, he is still number 1."

PSG's Neymar hits back at recent criticism

In an interview with Goal, former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio took shots at Neymar. He said the Brazilian has too many off-field interests, and that is affecting his game on the pitch.

"You see [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, they were there at the top level for 10 or 15 years, and you never heard about problems away from the pitch, but Neymar is always involved in things like this. He needs to stay away from those things, because he is capable of amazing things."

"Maybe now, the age he is, if you don't look after yourself, it can come back and haunt you. He is still Neymar, and capable of doing things that you don't expect, but you see now he is not as fit as he used to be."

As per Foot Mercato, Neymar replied:

"Morally, I'm fed up with these ex-players who are there and only open their mouths to say shit. Five minutes of interview, and all he did was talk about other people's lives. If you want to criticize, criticize. But talking bullshit like that is not possible."

Neymar has not been at his best this season and has scored just 11 goals in 20 Ligue1 matches. He has played six times in the Champions League and failed to find the back of the net once – a major issue that saw PSG crash out of the tournament at the hands of Real Marid.

Edited by Arnav