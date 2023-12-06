"We can defend the goals much better" - Mikel Arteta breaks silence on David Raya's blunders in Arsenal's 4-3 Luton Town win 

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal need to defend better after their last-gasp 4-3 win over Luton Town in the Premier League. The Gunners manager added that they also need to appreciate the opponent's performance.

Speaking to the media after the win over Luton Town, Arteta refused to comment on the possibility of Ramsdale returning to goal but stated that they were not going to blame anyone for the goals. He said:

"We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals and it's not about blaming, we have never done it, and we're not going to do it now. It's about how the team reacts to that, because it's going to happen, and I love that response."

When asked if he had spoken to Raya, Arteta added:

"I think we can defend the goals much better, that's for sure. I spoke with all of them. They are all jumping. They're so happy. So I'm a really happy manager today. Their delivery was excellent and their finishing was excellent. Sometimes we just need to applaud the opponent because they did what they did and a big credit to them because they are a really difficult side to beat. It was a tough night."

Declan Rice scored a last minute header to seal a 4-3 win over Luton Town on Tuesday. The win saw Arsenal remain on top of the table and move 5 points clear of Liverpool after 14 games this season.

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale to remain at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in January following the injury to Nick Pope. The Englishman is reportedly keen on playing regularly for the rest of the season to improve his chances of making it to the EUROs as England's #1.

However, Arteta has no plans to let him leave as he wants to have two goalkeepers in the squad. He said:

"I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us. We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have. I won’t do that to any player. Any player. I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years."

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Arsenal's Ramsdale but they are reportedly unlikely to make an approach in January.