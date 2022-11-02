"We can defend really well in that system" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes formation claim and provides injury update after Napoli clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes the 4-3-3 system suits his team well and helps them stay defensively solid. The Reds defeated S.S.C. Napoli 2-0 in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday (November 1).

Liverpool started with a 4-3-3 with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Curtis Jones. James Milner, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara formed the midfield three.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 58 - Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp became the seventh manager to take charge of 100+ UEFA Champions League games, while only Pep Guardiola (61) has more wins from his first 100 games in charge in the competition than Klopp (58). Elite. 58 - Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp became the seventh manager to take charge of 100+ UEFA Champions League games, while only Pep Guardiola (61) has more wins from his first 100 games in charge in the competition than Klopp (58). Elite. https://t.co/kg2TzqRmqL

The formation helped them defend in unison and keep an in-form Napoli attack at bay. Speaking to reporters after the match, Klopp highlighted how the system aided their win.

“It is the system we played most often and the system which is familiar to us. When we played well, we can defend really well in that system,” Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo).

“We didn’t do that that often when we played it recently. That’s why we had to change a couple of things, give the boys some new things to think about.

“It is always on the table for us but doesn’t mean we will now play it all the time. Darwin came on and especially offensively it’s not a problem. There’s no difference to a diamond really. But defensively it is a big difference.”

He also hinted at whether he would employ a similar system in their upcoming Premier League showdown against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 6.

“We have just to figure out what is best for us and which players are playing. Curtis did extremely well. Fabio and Oxlade, we have a couple of players who can play there. No decision made.

“We will see against Tottenham but it was never off the table, this system. It was just we had to change a bit to give ourselves a new impulse and feel the defending in a new way. That’s sometimes how it works,” he said.

Klopp further added:

“We had some good games in the other system, especially in the Champions League as well where we played really well in the 4-4-2 for example.

“That is the only positive thing what happened so far in the season. That we played well and won in different systems. Not often enough but at least a couple of times.”

The German tactician also provided an injury update on midfielder James Milner, who was forced off two minutes into the second half against Napoli.

“Don’t know, don’t know. He seems to be fine now but we probably have to do further checks I assume,” he said.

The win, however, wasn't enough for Liverpool overtake Napoli and finish atop Group A of the competition. They will need to play against a team that topped their group in the Round of 16 and will face a tougher passage to this season's UCL quarterfinals.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he "couldn't care" who his side face in the Champions League last 16... Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he "couldn't care" who his side face in the Champions League last 16...👀🔴 https://t.co/iHIv4mAMnV

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reserves special praise for Curtis Jones

Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for central midfielder Curtis Jones, who was deployed to the left of a three-man attack.

“In these games it was not a game for massive rotation because of the situation. But a little bit we had to and that is why we didn’t start all three. We had to see how we get through a game.

“Curtis did really well in an unfamiliar position for him. Did really well, was involved in the game and then we could bring on a fresh player with the quality of Darwin is really helpful so very happy with that,” the Liverpool manager said.

In 73 minutes of action against Napoli, Jones laid out a key pass and completed 79% of his passes while also winning five duels.

An 85th-minute strike from Mohamed Salah and an injury-time goal from substitute Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool all three points at Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes