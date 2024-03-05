“We can eliminate Real Madrid” - RB Leipzig star makes bold claim ahead of UCL showdown

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo has exuded confidence that the Bundesliga side could beat Real Madrid to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Olmo, 25, returns to his country of birth for the second leg of Leipzig's Round of 16 tie, having lost the first leg three weeks ago in Germany by a solitary goal. Los Blancos have a perfect record in this season's competition.

Having gone through the group stage - spanning six games - without dropping a point, Carlo Ancelotti's side extended their winning run at Leipzig to take a huge step towards the last-eight.

However, Los Blancos - seven points clear at the top - are coming off a 2-2 La Liga draw at Valencia at the weekend. Meanwhile, Leipzig warmed up for their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu with a convincing 4-1 Bundesliga win at 10-man VfL Bochum.

Ahead of the Bernabeu showdown with Ancelotti's side on Wednesday (March 7), Olmo said (as per Madrid Xtra) that the visitors will look to take out the record 14-time champions:

“We’re going to the Bernabeu with the mentality that we can eliminate Real Madrid.”

RB Leipzig have had a decent Champions League campaign, with both their group-stage losses coming to defending champions Manchester City. Their best run in the competition is a semifinal appearance in 2019-20, losing 3-0 to PSG in a one-leg game.

How have Real Madrid fared against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid have had three meetings with RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League ahead of their upcoming matchup, winning twice.

In their only previous matchup at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the 2022-23 group stage, Los Blancos emerged triumphant 2-0. The Bundesliga side are winless in six Champions League knockout games, losing five, since their run to the last-four in 2020.

However, Marco Rose's side will draw confidence from their rousing road win at the weekend as they seek to topple the 14-time Champions League winners in their own backyard.