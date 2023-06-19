“We can finally see the end of the tunnel” – Sergio Rico’s wife Alba Silva breaks silence as PSG goalkeeper comes out of coma

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico's wife, Alba Silva, has revealed that the player is now out of coma. She added that it was just the first step toward a full recovery and they are staying patient.

The Spanish goalkeeper was in coma for the last three weeks after getting kicked by a horse. He suffered the injury just hours after PSG sealed the Ligue 1 title.

Speaking to Telecinco, Silva stated that she was confident about Rico recovering and coming out of coma. She said:

"We can finally see the end of the tunnel. We're going there step by step. I knew from the beginning that he would get through it because he's a champion. We're going step by step. We need to be patient."

The message comes just over two weeks after she posted a worrying update which read:

"Don't leave me alone, my love, because I swear I cannot. I don't know how to live without you. We love you a lot."

The PSG star joined the French giants from Sevilla in 2020 and been a backup goalkeeper at the Ligue 1 club since.

What happened to PSG star Sergio Rico?

Sergio Rico was traveling to El Rocio in Spain along with his family, where he was set to attend a Pontifical Mass. However, on the way, they met with an accident and the footballer got kicked by a runaway horse.

The family posted an update for the fans which read:

"Sergio travelled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga to El Rocio, with permission after PSG won the Ligue 1 title. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him."

It added:

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while he receives the best care from the medical team at Hospital Virgen del Rocio. We must act prudently, especially in the next 48 hours. We are awaiting results on his medical evolution, which we hope will be favorable, so that we can communicate his improvement as soon as possible. We appreciate the expressions of affection, the messages and the interest of all. Thanks for your support."

The accident took place on May 27 and he has since been in the hospital. Rico is not expected to leave for another two weeks at least.

