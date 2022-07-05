"We can get something even better out of Christian for the next few years" – Denmark coach's assessment of Eriksen resurfaces as Manchester United reach agreement

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand's comments regarding Christian Eriksen have resurfaced as the playmaker closes in on a move to Manchester United. According to recent reports, the 30-year-old midfielder has verbally agreed to join the Red Devils on a three-year contract.

Kasper Hjulmand heaped praise on Eriksen's performance against Serbia in an international friendly back in March. Denmark secured a 3-0 victory on that occasion with Eriksen himself getting on the scoresheet.

Hjulmand also stated that there is something even better to come in Eriksen's career in the future. Speaking to Sports Max (via the Manchester Evening News), Kasper Hjulmand was quoted as saying the following:

"It was Christian Eriksen's comeback at Parken – it was magical. We can see the blueprint for a relaxation and lightness in Christian's game, which is fantastic. He is so clear and calm, and he plays a lot of deep balls with his right and left feet, he keeps the game going when he needs to."

He added:

"It is a pleasure to see the way he makes himself comfortable on the pitch. I think we can get something even better out of Christian for the next few years."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.



Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein. 🚨🇩🇰 #MUFCCommunication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. https://t.co/63RZQWOEqh

Christian Eriksen has made an incredible return to playing football after he suffered a cardiac arrest during last summer's Euro 2020.

The playmaker made a comeback by signing for Brentford in the January transfer window. He went on to contribute one goal and four assists from 11 league outings for the Bees last season.

Eriksen, however, only penned a six-month contract with Brentford. As things stand, the Danish star is a free agent and will be joining Manchester United on a free transfer if the deal does materialize with the player.

Manchester United fly out to Thailand and Australia for their pre-season tour

Manchester United will be traveling to Thailand and Australia for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils will begin their pre-season tour on Friday, July 8.

Manchester United are scheduled to face arch-rivals Liverpool on July 12 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium. They will also face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Australia.

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are unsure whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of their pre-season tour. The 37-year-old forward has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer.

Ronaldo was due to return to training on Monday but has been given extra time off due to family reasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far