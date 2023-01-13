“We can hurt City” – Patrice Evra makes prediction ahead of derby clash between Manchester United and Manchester City 

Patrice Evra is confident Manchester United can defeat Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. The former defender has predicted a 2-1 win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both sides have one loss in their past five matches in the league, but the Red Devils have won four, while the Cityzens have three wins and a draw.

Speaking to Metro ahead of the Premier League weekend, Evra predicted his former side would pick up a win. He said:

"We can hurt City, I will never disrespect City, but I think this one is a 50/50 game. Sometimes though, when City start well and develop their football in the game you can tell it's going to be a long day. City are a really, really strong side and it's a big test for us. It's a tough one to predict, Mahrez is on fire for City at the moment."

Going on to predict the scoreline, Evra added:

"It's a derby so I'm not expecting a big score. I can see it being 2-1 to United, but equally it wouldn't be surprising to see City win, it could go either way. It can't be like the last match, they have to learn from that. Prediction 2-1."

Manchester City won 6-3 against Manchester United earlier this season

Pep Guardiola's side sent a message to Manchester United earlier this season with a 6-3 win at the Etihad. Manchester City had Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scoring hat-tricks, while Antony pulled one back for the Red Devils, before Anthony Martial scored two in the last seven minutes to make it a better scoreline.

Recalling the match, Erik ten Hag said:

"It was a lesson, we took the lesson and from that point on we have made huge progress. We have to prove that tomorrow on the pitch. Last time, we didn't do well and we have to do it better. It has been a process in the last months where we have developed. We have to be brave, have to believe and have to play our game. It is not about that game anymore. It is the past, it is about the future."

A win for Manchester United would see them go just a point behind Manchester City, while a loss would put them seven behind their derby rivals.

