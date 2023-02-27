“We can play like this everywhere” – PSG coach Christophe Galtier issues bold claim after 3-0 win over Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier believes his team are capable of putting in comprehensive performances regardless of who they play against.

Galtier's comments came in the aftermath of the Parisians' 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Orange Velodrome in Le Classique on Sunday (February 26). In what was arguably their best display since the turn of the year, PSG hammered their closest rivals to establish an eight-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings.

Speaking after the game to Amazon Prime Video Sport, Galtier said that reverting to a three-man backline helped the Parisians. He also indicated that the result on Sunday could boost their confidence going forward, saying (as quoted by Get French Football News):

"We reverted to a formation that already worked for us. Presnel Kimpembe’s return allowed us a better defensive foothold and more density in midfield. The way the team played tonight gave us a sense of relief. If we can play like this at Marseille’s Velodrome, we can play like this everywhere."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe starred in PSG's win over Marseille

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the driving forces behind PSG's win at Marseille on Sunday.

The Parisians had to deal with adversity early on, as Presnel Kimpembe was stretchered off in the 16th minute and replaced by Danilo Pereira. Meanwhile, Marseille piled on the pressure and went close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

However, in the 25th minute, Messi delightfully slipped Mbappe in past the hosts' recovering defence. The Frenchman made no mistake with an unerring finish to give Christophe Galtier's side the lead.

Just four minutes later, Mbappe turned provider. After some neat passing down the left with Nuno Mendes, the PSG striker sent a vicious cross into the box for the onrushing Messi to convert unchallenged at the far post. It marked the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's landmark 700th club goal.

The duo combined once again in the 55th minute to put the game beyond Marseille. A fabulous chipped pass over the hosts' defence from Messi found Mbappe, who volleyed home with his left foot to make it 3-0. The goal proved to be the final nail in the hosts' coffin as PSG secured a much-needed win.

Messi ended the game with a goal, two assists, two dribbles, three big chances created, seven duels and two tackles. Mbappe, meanwhile, registered a brace, an assist, one dribble, two key passes and three duels.

