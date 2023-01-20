"We can play well with Leo and without Leo” – Roberto De Zerbi claims Brighton will not miss Trossard as he completes Arsenal move

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that his team won't miss Leandro Trossard after his move to Arsenal. Trossard recently completed a move to north London after falling out with De Zerbi.

While the player was undergoing his medical for the Gunners, De Zerbi claimed that Brighton have the ability to play well with or without Leandro Trossard in their ranks. He told the media (via Mirror):

"The situation was difficult because I understood he wanted to leave, I'm sorry for the last period but we can play well with Leo and without Leo."

Trossard is a player who can lay in various positions across the attack. His addition to the team is a massive mid-season boost for Mikel Arteta's side.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, claimed his squad still has room for improvement:

"We are progressing, but I think we are around 60 per cent of our potential right now. We can keep improving a lot. I don't know if top six is possible but we are trying. I believe in my players."

Moises Caicedo is another player who has been linked with a move away from the club. Chelsea are interested in the Ecuadorian midfielder. Speaking about Caicedo's potential departure, De Zerbi said:

"He is very important for us. I hope he finishes the season with us, The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and for him, in the summer, it's better then if he changes teams."

Arsenal director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Leandro Trossard's arrival

Arsenal have a massive attacking boost as Leandro Trossard is now a Gunner. Edu, the club's sporting director, reacted to the Belgian's arrival as he told the media (via the Gunners' official website):

“We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard. We have a clear plan and strategy for our direction, and it’s been a great team effort in bringing Leandro to the club. Leandro is a player who will give us a high level of quality going forward. I know Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with him. Welcome Leandro!”

The end of a chapter. Thank you Seagulls for the wonderful years!

Manager Mikel Arteta echoed the same sentiment as he said:

“It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level."

