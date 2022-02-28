“We can put his head on the famous wall” – Alisson’s response to Klopp confirming Caoimhin Kelleher will play Liverpool Cup final sums up his class 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that current number one Alisson Becker backed his decision to play Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of himself in the Carabao Cup final. The Irish shot-stopper played a key role as the Reds beat Chelsea in an epic penalty shootout on Sunday following a goalless draw after extra time.

Far from being disappointing, the Brazil international was keen to see Kelleher's name getting added to the list of successful Liverpool goalkeepers in history. Speaking after winning the Carabao Cup, the Reds' first in ten years, Klopp said:

"When we told Ali that Caoimhin will play, Ali said okay, that’s good; if we win it then we can put his head on the famous wall in the goalkeeper area at the AXA where all the keepers who won trophies with Liverpool are on. We can put him (Kelleher) on that as well. I hope the guy who is doing the painting is already on its (his) way, because Caoimhin will be there as well.”

Alisson Becker has been the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper since his move from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. However, Klopp opted to go for Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup final.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper had played in the previous three games in the Carabao Cup. That included a heroic performance against Leicester City in the quarter-finals where Klopp's side secured a win on penalties to reach the last four.

The Irish international was one of the Reds' best performers against Chelsea in the final on Sunday. The Irishman made crucial saves to deny Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.

In the penalty shootout, the 23-year-old scored the 21st penalty before seeing his Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga sky his attempt.

Caoimhin Kelleher could make his second consecutive start for Liverpool in mid-week

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to make his second consecutive start for the Reds when they take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to field a changed XI against the Canaries, but Kelleher could feature. The 23-year-old has started in both the last two FA Cup ties against Shrewsbury Town and Cardiff City.

Liverpool will look to advance to the sixth round of the FA Cup for the first time since Klopp took charge in 2015.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been an adequate backup to Alisson Becker this season. The 23-year-old has made eight appearances this season, and has conceded just seven goals across competitions.

The Reds academy graduate has also played twice in the Premier League, including the all-important top-of-the-table clash against Chelsea earlier this season. The game ended 2-2. His other league appearance was against Watford, which the Reds won 5-0.

