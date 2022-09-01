“We can only be satisfied” - Christophe Galtier reacts to performances from Messi, Neymar and Mbappe during PSG's win over Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has praised the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe for their displays against Toulouse FC.

The Parisians traveled to the Stadium Municipal for a Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday (August 31) night. They entered this match needing a response after being held to a 1-1 draw by AS Monaco in their previous fixture.

However, the reigning champions were never really threatened by Toulouse and ran out 3-0 winners to consolidate their place at the top of the standings. Messi provided two assists while both Neymar and Mbappe got on the scoresheet. Left-back Juan Bernat rounded up the scoring in the final minute of regulation time.

Reflecting on the performance of his attacking trio after the game, Galtier said (as quoted by PSGTalk):

“We can only be satisfied. Leo made two wonderful passes. Max (Dupe) also made some great saves. There are a lot of relationships between them. Also with Marco Verratti, Vitinha. It’s also because our midfielders get the ball out well — what we did not do against Monaco.”

He went on to add:

“We have quality players, it is necessary that this technical relationship exists in the heart of the game.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Galtier Reacts to the Performances from Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in PSG’s Ligue 1 Win vs. Toulouse psgtalk.com/2022/09/galtie… Galtier Reacts to the Performances from Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in PSG’s Ligue 1 Win vs. Toulouse psgtalk.com/2022/09/galtie…

With the result, the Parisians have picked up 13 points from their opening five Ligue 1 fixtures this season. They have already racked up 21 goals while conceding just four.

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe have started the season extremely well for PSG

PSG's star-studded attacking trio didn't get much time on the pitch together last season. When they did play together, concerns were often raised about how fit they were alongside one another.

These concerns have largely been put to bed in the first few matches of the 2022-23 campaign. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have all looked in good form in Galtier's new-look 3-4-3 system, with the Brazilian, in particular, standing out.

In six matches across Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions, Neymar has already netted nine goals, while also contributing six assists. Messi, meanwhile, has racked up four goals and four assists in six games. Mbappe has found the back of the net five times in four league encounters.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 6 matches

9 goals

6 assists



Neymar having a freak of a season. 6 matches9 goals6 assistsNeymar having a freak of a season. 🇧🇷 6 matches⚽️ 9 goals🎯 6 assistsNeymar having a freak of a season. 👽 https://t.co/DhhVrrCQu4

The trio will look to improve their already stellar records when PSG take on FC Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 3).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee