"We can do something special, something nobody is imagining" - Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui claims Morocco can be 'dark horse' at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui has lifted the lid on Morocco's ambitions ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old is expected to feature prominently in the tournament, having been a mainstay in the national team since his debut in 2018.

Morocco are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada. Although it seems like a really tough group, Mazraoui is confident about his team's potential. The defender firmly believes Morocco can exceed expectations by becoming the 'dark horse' of the tournament in Qatar.

Speaking to the Bundesliga's official newsletter, he stated:

“We have an amazing team, to be honest, with a lot of quality, a lot of players who play in big leagues in Europe, also for big teams.

"I expect that we can be the dark horse, they don’t expect it from us, but I think we can do something special, something nobody is imagining, I think we can achieve that.”

Mazraoui joined Bayern Munich from Ajax earlier this summer. Since arriving at the Allianz Arena, he has slowly but steadily become an important player for the side. Across competitions. Mazraoui has notched up 17 appearances already.

It is safe to say that he has settled in well with his new teammates at Bayern. But at the World Cup, Mazraoui will have to forget about friendships when he faces Alphonso Davies (Canada) and Josep Stanisic (Croatia) in the group stages.

Despite the fact that he will be going up against his club teammates, Mazraoui is ready to embrace the challenge with open arms:

“I have talked with Phonzy, with Stani (Josep Stanišić, Croatian) about it, it’s great that I play against them.”

Mazraoui makes honest admission about World Cup display impacting Bayern Munich

While he is certainly hoping to shine at the World Cup with Morocco, Mazraoui is fully aware that it may not lead to a regular role at Bayern. The competition for places remain high at the Allianz Arena and the Moroccan admits playing well for your national team does not automatically make you a guaranteed starter.

He added:

“I don’t think so, I think the national team and the club are two different things. Of course, if you have an amazing World Cup that will help a little bit, but the way you play at your club counts for a lot more than what you do for the national team.”

Mazraoui penned a four-year contract with Bayern Munich and will be hoping to go from strength to strength at the Allianz Arena.

