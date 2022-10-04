"We can spend all day" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives update about potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has given an update on a potential move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are willing to sell Ronaldo in January if a suitable offer is made for the Portuguese forward.

Chelsea were among many potential suitors touted with a potential move for Ronaldo in the summer, but the Blues made no offer.

Potter was holding his pre-match presser ahead of the west Londoners' clash with AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on October 4 when he was asked about Ronaldo.

The English tactician responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We can spend all day with these questions. Whilst they aren't our players, I don't speak about them."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a disappointing start to the season, scoring just one goal in eight appearances for United in all competitions.

He had been pushing for a move to a side contending in the UEFA Champions League throughout the summer but no transfer occurred.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will come in for Ronaldo in January given that they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in the summer.

The Gabonese forward arrived at Stamford Bridge for £10.8 million and scored his first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Potter's side have clinched a pre-contract agreement to bring RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

His potential arrival would only further seem to block any chance of a move for Ronaldo given the number of attackers at the Bridge.

Chelsea should not consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo

The Blues should look elsewhere

There is no disputing that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time.

He has won countless trophies in every country he has played in alongside five UEFA Champions League winners' medals.

The Portuguese returned to United from Juventus last summer for £13.8 million and managed 24 goals in 38 appearances during his first campaign back at Old Trafford.

However, he has seemingly regressed this season and has been dropped by Erik ten Hag in each of United's last five league outings.

Chelsea may be enticed by the commercial value Ronaldo would bring to the club, but they also need to take into account the finances involved.

The Red Devils forward sat on £480,000 per week in 2021, per Salary Sport.

The Blues will have to spend a lot on a player now aged 37 and who hasn't started the season in the most impressive fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a year left on his contract with United and the option to extend for a further year.

