"We can’t force it" - Joan Laporta opens up on contract situation of 24-year-old Barcelona star

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on the contract situation of Ousmane Dembele, who faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with an exit in January after extension talks didn't yield any progress as he ended up remaining in Catalonia. Since then, Dembele has breathed new life into his Barcelona career. He has made ten assists in La Liga, more than anyone in the squad, and has scored once as well.

B/R Football @brfootball



Ousmane Dembélé celebrates his 25th birthday today. The winger leads La Liga in assists with 13 in 15 starts. A gift under Xavi

The Blaugrana are pleased with his upturn in form and are keen to hold on to him, but the 25-year-old still appears undecided on his future. Laporta was recently asked about that on the Catalunya Radio’s 'Tot Costa' programme, and he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He wants to stay, but he is very tempted by other options that may offer better conditions. The offer has been on the table for a long time, and they have asked us until the end of the season to respond. We wanted an answer sooner, but we can’t force it. The coach and I like him."

Laporta continued:

"We have made a very important effort to keep him. I see him very comfortable. There is a good personal relationship with everyone. Auba has come, with whom he is very good friends (with). He has some representatives who control the situation, but I hope he stays. If not, we will strengthen that position."

Dembele's contract with Barcelona expires this summer. He has been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, as per Goal.

Barcelona facing busy summer ahead

The Dembele saga is just the tip of the iceberg for Barcelona. Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umtiti and Memphis Depay all face uncertain futures at the Camp Nou.

The club is also set to make a raft of new signings. They have already reached verbal agreements with AC Milan for Franck Kessie and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, with more still to come.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Robert Lewandowski's priority is only Barcelona as things stand. His agent Zahavi is giving priority to Barça too, three year deal already on the table - but still waiting for the clubs to discuss.

Robert Lewandowski is heavily linked with the Blaugrana (as per Fabrizio Romano) after admitting his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite having a year left on his contract.

However, to sanction new arrivals, Barcelona will have to first clear out the deadwood from their existing squad, given their precarious finances. Winds of change are set to blow over the Camp Nou this summer.

