"We can’t make an excuse for him" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United star who lacks 'football intelligence' after Chelsea defeat 

Roy Keane has slammed Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Friday (May 16). The former player remarked that the 22-year-old striker lacked 'football intelligence' and was not getting the basics right.

Rasmus Hojlund recorded a passing accuracy of 65% (11/17), did not create any chances, and lost nine out of 11 duels. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane seemed highly unimpressed with the Manchester United striker, who failed to register a single shot in the game.

Keane added that the young Dane did not know where he should be on the pitch. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"If you're a striker playing for Man United, you walk up, you know how to, again, one, even for the whole team, one shot on target. We can't make an excuse for him. We're talking about confidence, but you still think when you're a striker up there, you've got to make something happen sometimes. And what the big clubs have in United have always had are strikers who can produce something by themselves, even if they're not getting great service."

He added:

"They produce something because they've got quality, they've got a bit of desire, determination, a bit of experience, football intelligence. We don't see that with Højlund, so United are up against it all the time, obviously it needs a little bit of support, but my goodness, sometimes you've got to just do a bit better. I think he'd kind of, he got a ball in the first half on the end of the box, and he didn't even know a lot, he wasn't even in the right body position to take a shot, and he knocks it back. He should be getting it on goal."

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Marc Cucurella scored the lone goal of the match (71'), leaving the Red Devils in 16th position in the Premier League table with 18 defeats.

Manchester United went full strength against Chelsea despite Europa League final next week

Ruben Amorim decided to play his main team in the Premier League clash against Chelsea despite their Europa League final next week (Wednesday, May 21). Manchester United did not need points on Friday, but the manager believed it was ideal to keep the players match fit.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Bilbao. The Red Devils need to win the final to have European football next season.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Friday (May 16) at Villa Park. Spurs did not go into the game with their full team, with Ange Postecoglou resting the majority of his first team players.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More