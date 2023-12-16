“We can’t put too much pressure on him” - Mauricio Pochettino on naming Christopher Nkunku on the bench for Chelsea vs Sheffield 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has placed Christopher Nkunku on the bench for their Premier League meeting with Sheffield United for the first time this season. The former RB Leipzig man is in the Blues squad for an official match for the first time since joining the club this summer.

Nkunku joined Chelsea for around £53 million in the summer, after he agreed to a deal with the club earlier in the year. The France international was forced to watch from the sidelines after he picked up a knee injury in the side's final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund.

Mauricio Pochettino has had to be patient with Nkunku, but has now named him in his squad for the must-win match against Sheffield United. The Argentine manager has, however, asked for patience from the fans for the 26-year-old forward, who has spent four months on the sidelines (via Fabrizio Romano).

“Christopher Nkunku is on the bench — it will be an important boost for the team.

“We hope he can be a big player for us in time. We can't put too much pressure on him because of how much time he's had away, but for sure, it's fantastic to have him back."

Christopher Nkunku won the Golden Boot in the German Bundesliga last season after scoring 18 goals for Leipzig. The former PSG man was impressive for the Blues in pre-season, playing as a focal point in their attacking unit.

Nkunku scored three goals in pre-season for Pochettino's side, but brought a lot more to the team than just his goals. The forward is expected to play a key role in the squad for the remainder of the campaign, as they look to get things back on track.

Chelsea set for big second half of season

Chelsea have been underwhelming in the first half of the season so far, losing more games than they have won. Despite spending very heavily in the summer transfer window, they find themselves in 12th place after 16 rounds of league matches.

Pochettino has spoken about the need for his side to be active in the January transfer window, and they will likely recruit more players. The Blues are already linked with players in several positions, including at centre-back, midfield, and centre-forward.

Chelsea have to find a way to climb up the league table in the second half of the season as they can ill-afford to miss out on Europe for a second successive season. They also need to be at their best to try and pick up the domestic cups, the only available silverware on offer for them.