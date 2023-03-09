"We can’t spend that much money on one player" - Former Arsenal star makes bold claims about Chelsea's Mason Mount 

Emmanuel Frimpong has urged Arsenal to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount in the summer. He believes the midfielder will bolster Mikel Arteta's side and help them get to the next level.

Mount is out of contract next summer and is yet to pen a new deal at Chelsea. Contract talks have stalled between him and the club, with reports suggesting a move away from Stamford Bridge is possible in the summer.

Speaking to BettingSites, Frimpong opined that Mount is a player Arteta should consider signing in the summer. He believes the young midfielder is not world-class but can still do the job. He said:

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal. He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international."

However, Frimpong wants Arsenal to walk away if the Blues are demanding too much. He added:

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player. If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we're not Manchester City, we can't spend that much money on one player."

Mason Mount needs to reject Arsenal and stay at Chelsea, says Joe Cole

Mason Mount has been advised to stay at Chelsea amid contract talks stalling. Speaking to 90Min, former Chelsea player Joe Cole believes the midfielder's contract renewal should be the club's top priority.

He said:

"He's out the team now, which is a dangerous position to be in for Mason and for Chelsea. Football is very fickle, we can forget what a good player Mason Mount is. Even more so in this generation, players go away for three or four weeks and they're forgotten. I think Chelsea need to remember what a great player he is. He will come good. [A contract renewal] would be the top of my list. There must be some middle ground to solve it."

Mount has been out of form this season but was the Player of the Year at Chelsea for the last two seasons.

Poll : 0 votes