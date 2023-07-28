"We can't think of anything other than winning it all" - Barcelona star highlights ambition ahead of new season

Oriol Romeu has set lofty ambitions for Barcelona ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Spanish midfielder returned to Camp Nou after 12 years after Barca agreed to pay Girona a fee of around €3.4 million. Such was his desire to return to the Blaugrana club that he paid €500,000 out of his own pocket to secure the transfer (h/t the Athletic).

Romeu, 31, has added to Xavi Hernandez's options in midfield after Sergio Busquets' exit this summer. They have also signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao on free transfers.

Romeu believes Barca have a team that should challenge for trophies on all fronts. He said recently, via Mundo Deportivo:

"Fighting for all competitions and being a team with a clear identity that attacks rivals, that is dominant and aggressive and has very high ambition. With the squad that exists and the team we're building and the way we want to play, we can't think of anything other than winning it all."

Barcelona won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana last season. But their form in the UEFA Champions League is concerning, considering they have failed to progress from the last 16 of the competition in the last two campaigns.

Romeu opens up on the 'challenge' of replacing Busquets at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets bid farewell to Barcelona this summer after a trophy-laden 18 years at the club.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of this generation. His vision, passing range and composure on the ball made him a key component of Barca's midfield in the last decade and a half.

'Busi' left Catalonia after making 712 senior appearances for the club and winning 32 trophies. Speaking on the legendary Spanish midfielder's influence, Oriol Romeu said, via the aforementioned source:

"His ability to bring calm and balance to the team is admirable. Also, the perseverance and high performance that he showed in all the duels, I hardly remember a bad match for Busquets.

"He is an example to follow, all the professionals who like the pivot position have had him as a reference. Returning to the club and filling this position in the best possible way is a great challenge."

It has been claimed that Romeu wasn't Barca's first choice in the central midfield role this summer. But the club resorted to signing the former Chelsea and Southampton midfielder against Xavi's wishes after missing out on their priority targets.

Romeu has penned a three-year deal and will wear the No. 18 shirt vacated by Jordi Alba earlier this month.