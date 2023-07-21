Xavi did not want new Barcelona signing, he could be restricted to bench role: Reports 

Oriol Romeu reportedly does not have the confidence of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

Romeu is Barca's latest signing this summer and has returned to Spotify Camp Nou after Girona agreed to sanction a move for €5 million in transfer fees. But he wasn't their first choice in defensive midfield.

According to El Nacional, Xavi's first preference was getting Sergio Busquets to renew his contract. But he left the club as a free agent to join Inter Miami and reunite with Lionel Messi.

The Spanish tactician then targeted a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but the 24-year-old did not want to leave the club. The focus then shifted to wantaway Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

However, the Catalan giants weren't able to meet the Bavarian club's demands to sell the Germany international. A move for Marcelo Brozovic was considered as well, but the Croatian star ended up joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Romeu was reportedly the club's last option in that position. He isn't alien to the club's philosophy, having spent seven years in their academy until joining Chelsea in 2011.

However, Xavi will apparently prefer Frenkie de Jong in the No. 6 role with Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi and Pedri vying for the other slots in midfield. Romeu (31) could, hence, be restricted to the bench.

The former Chelsea midfielder has penned a three-year deal with Barca and is the fourth transfer they have agreed upon this summer. They have already signed Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers, while Vitor Roque will join the club in January.

Romeu recalls 'difficult situation' at Girona before agreeing on Barcelona transfer

Girona signed Oriol Romeu just last summer from Southampton for €5.5 million.

The Spaniard went on to have an impressive season, registering two goals in 34 games across competitions for them. Girona finished 10th in their first season after winning promotion in the 2021-22 campaign.

Girona understandably wanted to keep Romeu but they understood his desire to join the newly-crowned La Liga champions. Speaking in a recent interview, he said (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"It was a difficult situation… Girona didn’t want me to leave but they understood my position. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. The season we have had has been very good. I’m sure Girona will continue to grow and personally, I’m eternally grateful."

Romeu made just two senior appearances for Barcelona during his first stint with the club. He will be hoping to improve those numbers by a considerable margin once the new season begins.