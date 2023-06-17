Xavi pushing Barcelona to sign €60 million rated Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly intent on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

The 34-year-old will leave the Catalan giants at the end of the month after a trophy-laden 18 years at the club. Xavi seems keen on finding a quality replacement for him immediately.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zubimendi is a target for Xavi, who wants Barcelona to sign him this summer. But the player is believed to be happy at the Anoeta.

Zubimendi, who has also drawn interest from Arsenal, recently admitted that he was more interested in wearing Asier Illaramendi's No. 4 than Busquets' No. 5. Illaramendi, considered a legend at Real Sociedad, has confirmed he will leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Real Sociedad are supposedly relaxed about Zubimendi's situation as they know the player wants to stay. Barcelona, however, know that there isn't much the Basque club can do if his €60 million release clause is met.

This could be their only way to sign Zubimendi, whose contract doesn't expire before June 2027. The 24-year-old Spain international, who specializes playing in the deep-lying playmaker role, ended last season with 44 appearances across competitions to his name.

Barcelona star gives his verdict on Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have secured the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

According to AS, the midfielder could cost Los Blancos €133.9 million with add-ons. He has signed a six-year contract and will pocket €20 million in yearly wages.

The finances show that Real Madrid intend to make Bellingham the centerpiece of their midfield in the present and the future. Gavi was recently asked to give his verdict about the England international, who he beat to win the Golden Boy award in 2022, moving to Barcelona's rivals.

The 18-year-old replied, via journalist Ferran Martinez (h/t @BarcaTimes):

"Bellingham? Madrid can sign whoever they want, I don’t care. We only focus on ourselves, with many youngsters and we’ll always go to death to win."

Bellingham plays in a similar role to Gavi but was more adventurous when going forward during his spell at Borussia Dortmund. The two players are still in their formative years and could form the next big midfield rivalry in world football.

Gavi's Barcelona will be defending their La Liga and Supercopa de Espana title next season. Real Madrid, meanwhile, won the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in the last campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes