"We can do this without him" - Pundit believes Argentina no longer need Lionel Messi to compete in 2026 FIFA World Cup following Uruguay win

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol reckons Argentina will no longer be dependent on Lionel Messi to find success in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Liverpool icon's comments arrived after the Albiceleste comfortably defeated Uruguay 1-0 in their World Cup qualifier clash in Messi's absence (March 21).

Ad

Messi has been instrumental in Argentina's success over the past four years under Lionel Scaloni. The 37-year-old notably won the Golden Ball after leading his nation to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven fixtures.

However, Lionel Messi struggled to get going in the 2024 Copa America, scoring one goal in five games. Despite this, Argentina flourished as a unit, defeating Colombia in the final the win the competition.

Ad

Trending

Messi has struggled with fitness since then, missing three out of Argentina's last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers. He also missed their 1-0 win over Uruguay after recently picking up a knock to his adductor.

During a segment on ESPN, pundit Steve Nicol commented on Argentina's position in Lionel Messi's absence:

"I think we saw that plan, yeah saw that plan against Uruguay last night absolutely what a position to be in. Most teams having a player like Messi and not being able to pick him for whatever reason are going to be scratching their head what do we do now this team's not doing that this team's going 'okay we can do this without him we'd love to have him but if he's not available that's fine here we go, let's get it done.'"

Ad

Argentina are set to be without Messi once again in their next World Cup qualifier fixture against Brazil (Tuesday, March 25).

"There is no guarantee" - Pundit sends Lionel Messi warning to Argentina for 2026 FIFA World Cup

ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has warned Lionel Scaloni and Argentina that there is no guarantee Lionel Messi will be the superstar they want him to be during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Moreno pinpointed how Argentina had to 'carry' Messi during the 2024 Copa America due to his struggles with injury following their recent win over Uruguay.

Ad

During a segment on ESPN, Moreno was asked about what Lionel Messi's role would be during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to which he replied:

"Depending on how fit he is and how healthy he is and if you're Lionel Scaloni it's good for you to see evidence that you can showcase to the players since we can go into tough environments and get a result."

Ad

"Let's not forget if you go back to the last Copa America, Messi was struggling with injuries and it was the strength of the group, and it was Lautaro Martinez with an individual performance that allowed this team to go on and win the Copa America and really carried Messi, as Messi has carried Argentina in the past, carrying Messi to a continental title."

Ad

He added:

"Lionel Scaloni has to find those answers because while he would want Lionel Messi to be fully fit and ready to go, there is no guarantee that that's going to be the case and so he has to have a plan in place just in case Messi is not the Messi that they want him to be."

Since the 2024 Copa America, Lionel Messi has garnered three goals and three assists in his last four appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback