"We don't care about City" – Arsenal superstar fires warning to Pep Guardiola and company after win over Manchester United

Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard has issued a warning to second-placed Manchester City after his team's 3-2 Premier League win against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League table to five points with a thrilling victory in front of their home crowd.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort in the 17th minute before Eddie Nketiah leveled things seven minutes later. Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead in style eight minutes after the break, only for Lisandro Martinez to head in an equalizer in the 59th minute.

However, Nketiah helped his boyhood club snatch all three points with an improvised finish in the final stages of the encounter.

Arsenal @Arsenal Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 https://t.co/xzVHCJJMz1

During an interview with Evening Standard, Odegaard was asked for his opinion on City's constant pressure on the points table. He said:

"No, honestly, we don't care about City or any other team. We expected them to win [3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday], so that was not a big surprise, and we just focused on our game, to win — and that's what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well."

Lauding the Gunners' faithful for their support, Odegaard added:

"I think the fans did an amazing job again. We went 1-0 down and they just started to applaud and cheer, helped us to get back into the game. It says a lot about them and also the mentality in the team to keep going and keep trying and believing until the last minute."

While Arsenal are currently on 50 points from 19 matches, Manchester City are on 45 points from 20 games. Manchester United, on the other hand, are fourth behind Newcastle United with 39 points from 20 games.

Martin Odegaard expresses delight over new 28-year-old Arsenal winter signing

When asked about Arsenal's new signings, Martin Odegaard claimed that his team were elated with Leandro Trossard's arrival.

He responded:

"We're really happy [with the signing]. [Trossard] was great when he came on, he took the ball and made things happen. He contributed to the last goal as well. It's a long season. There are many games to be played, so we have to stay calm. Our only focus is the next game. We have to stay focused like this."

Trossard, 28, joined Arsenal on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £27 million last week.

The Belgian forward, who signed a deal until June 2027 at the Emirates, has registered seven goals and three assists in 17 Premier League matches.

Poll : 0 votes