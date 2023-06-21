"We didn't care where he was going" - Pep Guardiola claims he would have let Manchester City star join rivals Manchester United after reported fallout

Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City wouldn't have cared even if fullback Joao Cancelo had joined Manchester United. He said the club were not concerned about his next destination as long as he left.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich in the winter window on a loan deal with an option to buy for €70 million. However, the German side have not taken up the option, and that has left him searching for a new club this summer.

Speaking to Spanish media, Guardiola claimed that he was ready to let go of Cancelo in the winter window as he was not needed at the club. He said (via Euro ES Euro):

"I think they have informed him very badly. He is far from reality. The reality was that we decided that he had to leave. We didn't care where he was going, even if he wanted to go to United, which is our rival. There is his agent and the clubs they agree. I won't say that they deceived him but that they misinformed him."

When asked about the future of Cancelo at Manchester City, Guardiola added:

"This is a matter of Txiki [Begiristain, Sporting Director], of City, of his representative and of the club that loves him. I have no idea [why he didn't sign for Barcelona]. We didn't get any offers."

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Cancelo this summer.

Joao Cancelo on leaving Manchester City in the winter window

Joao Cancelo admitted that he was not a part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City in the second half of the season. He knew he had to leave as Guardiola had found a way to play without fullbacks, and he was limited to a bench role.

He told the media vis BILD:

"As I already said, he [Guardiola] found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with a fullback more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico and Nathan. I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important, wants to play and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play."

Cancelo is hoping to seal a move to another club soon but Manchester City have not agreed a fee with any side yet.

Poll : 0 votes