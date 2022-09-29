“We are very careful on a physical level” – PSG coach Christophe Galtier makes honest admission about tight run of fixtures ahead of World Cup break

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has admitted that his team is taking utmost care physically ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar showpiece kicks off in just under seven weeks from now but players have to first negotiate a tough run with their clubs.

For Parisian stars, there are 11 games between now and then, including nine in the month of October alone, as the risk of injuries is significantly higher.

In light of that, Galtier revealed that he's wary of his squad's fitness ahead of a daunting run of fixtures, starting with a Ligue 1 match against Nice this weekend.

Speaking at a recent press conference, the 56-year-old said (via RMC Sport):

"Nice had a bit of an upset start to the season. We worked for 10 days with 5 players. We have to get back to normal quickly. It's the first game in a long series. There are 13 games left before the winter break in the World Cup. We are preparing for that, we are very careful on a physical level."

PSG have plenty of players who are in contention to play at the World Cup. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi and Renato Sanches are sure to feature with their respective national teams.

Then there's the Spanish contingent. Sergio Rico, Sergio Ramos, Carlos Soler, Fabian Ruiz and Pablo Sarabia will be vying for a spot in Luis Enrique's La Roja squad.

The next few weeks leading up to the Qatar showpiece will be absolutely crucial for all of them. Players will be hoping to avoid injuries and be in their best form before heading into the competition.

PSG's unbeaten run could be under threat

PSG have gone unbeaten in all their 11 games in all competitions so far, winning 10, to make a flying start under new manager Christophe Galtier.

However, that record could be under threat next month with the Parisians set to play nine games in 31 days, including three in the Champions League.

PSG Chief @psg_chief



Nice - Oct. 2nd.

Benfica - Oct. 6th.

Reims - Oct. 9th.

Benfica - Oct. 12th.

Marseille - Oct. 17th.

Ajaccio - Oct. 22th.

Maccabi Haifa - Oct. 26th.

Troyes - Oct. 31st.



As many of their players were active during the international break too, the club risks burning some of their key stars out or losing them to injuries.

PSG, however, have a decent squad depth. Galtier will have the luxury of rotating his side and keeping his leading players fresh for more important clashes.

