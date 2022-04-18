“We have caused a few upsets this season" – Brighton star Adam Lallana hopeful of doing favor for 'old [Liverpool] teammates' against Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion star Adam Lallana has set his eyes on helping former employers Liverpool in the Premier League title race by causing an upset against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last week. With just seven games remaining and one point separating the two sides, it remains to be seen who will slip up in the race for the crown.

The Reds have a big game against arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield coming up on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, have a comparatively easier fixture as they host Brighton at home on Wednesday

However, the Seagulls go into the game against the Citizens on the back of two big wins. Graham Potter's side defeated north London giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in their last two league games and will be looking to repeat the trip at the Etihad Stadium.

Looking ahead to the game, Lallana has expressed his desire to help Brighton cause an upset against Manchester City. The former Liverpool midfielder is aware of the Citizens' strength, but is confident that the Seagulls are capable of earning a shock result. He was quoted as saying by Brighton's website:

“Tottenham are a top team and we will take a lot of confidence from Saturday. We have done both North London teams a favor, and that is the beauty of the Premier League. We are playing against tough teams week in, week out, but we are one of them, and we have caused a few upsets this season against big teams. Hopefully we can do at least one more on Wednesday night against City for my old [Liverpool] teammates.”

Among the upsets Brighton have caused this season is their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in October. Jurgen Klopp's side could ultimately miss out on the title due to the points they dropped against the Seagulls.

Liverpool have tougher fixtures compared to Manchester City

Guardiola's side have failed to win three of their last six matches in the Premier League. However, they remain in the driving seat to win the title ahead of the Reds, who still trail by a point, this season.

Four of Manchester City's remaining seven games are at home. The Citizens' three away fixtures are against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and West Ham United.

Klopp's side, on the other hand, have a few big games coming up. Apart from their clash against Manchester United, they are also scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur and arch-rivals Everton in the coming weeks.

