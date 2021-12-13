“We have to change this negative dynamic” - Xavi says Barcelona need to fight to secure La Liga top 4 finish

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reacted to his team's disappointing draw with Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday. The Catalan giants put up another uninspiring performance away from home, allowing the hosts a share of the spoils as they played out a 2-2 draw.

The result not only pushes the La Liga title further away from Barcelona, but it also makes it more difficult for them to secure a top-four finish in the table.

GOAL @goal Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona.



Barca drop more points in LaLiga 😞 Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona. Barca drop more points in LaLiga 😞 https://t.co/AsFieOS5S7

Xavi has claimed that something has to be done to turn the situation around and get the team competing once again. The recently-appointed manager was quoted as saying:

"We have to change this negative dynamic. The goal is to be among the top 4, try to get into the fight for La Liga and believe. We have to keep competing."

Two quick-fire goals from both sides within the first 15 minutes set the game up for some thrill. The two teams managed to keep the score intact until half-time.

Barcelona looked set to earn an important victory as they took the lead shortly after the restart via an Abde Ezzalzouli effort. Unfortunately, the Catalan giants failed to maintain the advantage, allowing Ezequiel Avila to equalize for the hosts in the closing minutes.

LiveScore @livescore Following their 2-2 draw with Osasuna, Barcelona have now matched their 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 start to a LaLiga campaign since the 2003/04 season 🗓



Just 2️⃣4️⃣ points 😬 Following their 2-2 draw with Osasuna, Barcelona have now matched their 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 start to a LaLiga campaign since the 2003/04 season 🗓Just 2️⃣4️⃣ points 😬 https://t.co/u0QVIsWFVg

Xavi lamented the lack of control shown by his team after they went up in the second half. The former Barcelona midfielder said:

"After 1-2 it was time to have the ball, to have more calm and control. We have not known how to play in the opponent’s half for an extended period of time."

What next for Xavi and Barcelona?

Barcelona's latest draw against Osasuna pushes the La Liga title further away from them

Following their 2-2 draw with Osasuna, Barcelona will face Argentine club Boca Juniors in a friendly game on Tuesday. The Catalan giants will then return to La Liga action at the weekend, with a clash with Elche coming up on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez's men will be eager to know who their opponents will be in the UEFA Europa League. The draws for the tournament will take place on Monday.

Barcelona's potential opponents include Sporting Braga, Dynamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos and Rangers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh