"We have to combine the talent" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino discusses the dynamics between Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

PSG's attack consisting of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is yet to create the expected spark this season. Their manager Mauricio Pochettino has called for calm, claiming the superstar trio still need some time to gel together.

He explained:

"We need time to work and for the three new arrivals to understand each other and play well. The problem wasn't with the three attacking players, but that we need to be much more solid in all areas. I am happy with the defensive work of the attacking players. I saw some good things."

"We need to create those automatic movements over time and with training. We need to get together not only to train, but also to play. It's true that against Lyon we went from playing 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 formation. There are questions of position, complicity and organization of play that take time to adapt to," he explained.

"We're at a point where we have to combine the talent of Kylian Mbappe, for example, with the relationship between Messi and [Angel] Di Maria or Messi and Neymar, who already know each other. But we're really happy with how we're progressing with the improvements shown in the game against Lyon," concluded the PSG boss.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all in action for PSG in the 2-1 victory over Olympic Lyon at the weekend. Up next, the Parisians will face Metz in their seventh Ligue 1 game of the season. Leo will miss the clash after picking up a knock in his left knee at the weekend, the club has confirmed.

Lionel Messi has fired blanks in three PSG appearances so far this season

Lionel Messi's slow start to life at PSG

All eyes were on Lionel Messi as he made his first appearance for PSG following his switch to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Argentine fired blanks against Reims, with Kylian Mbappe's brace securing a 2-0 victory.

Two more games have passed and the former Barcelona playmaker is still waiting for his first PSG goal. On a similar note, Neymar is also yet to step up this season, with the Brazilian's only contribution being a penalty kick he scored at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been a standout performer for the Parisians with four goals and three assists to his name in six appearances. It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi and Neymar will also step up in the coming weeks.

