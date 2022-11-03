"We are coming for the Ballon d'Or" "Exploded this year" - Real Madrid fans feel 24-year-old is the best player in the world in his position after 5-1 Celtic demolition

Real Madrid fans have sung the praises of Federico Valverde following yet another superb display in the Champions League against Celtic on Wednesday, November 2.

The European champions ran out 5-1 winners, with penalties from Luka Modric and Rodrygo sending them into the break with a 2-0 lead. Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid four goals up on the hour mark before Valverde took center stage. Vinicius' goal in the 61st minute was assisted by the former Penarol midfielder.

Valverde swept home a stunning effort from outside the box in the 71st minute to complete the scoring for Los Blancos, before Celtic grabbed a late consolation goal. The Uruguay international is quickly developing a reputation as being one of the finest and most versatile players in world football.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

78 touches

4 key passes

3/3 long balls completed

3 interceptions

1 shot on target

1 big chance created

1 assist

1 goal



Valverde played a crucial role in Real Madrid's Champions League victory last season, setting up Vinicius' winner in the final against Liverpool. He has already contributed a huge amount this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Following another outstanding performance, supporters have already touted him as a future Ballon d'Or winner. Supporters jumped on Twitter to shower the forward with praise for his Man of the Match display:

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Once Valverde gets the ball outside the box, there is nothing you can do, you can’t stop him. It doesn’t matter what angle it is. This guy will still score. We are coming for the Ballon D’or. Once Valverde gets the ball outside the box, there is nothing you can do, you can’t stop him. It doesn’t matter what angle it is. This guy will still score. We are coming for the Ballon D’or. https://t.co/w1NKI1GSRb

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Give it a year or two before this ball turns into gold. Federico Valverde is one of the best in the world right now. Give it a year or two before this ball turns into gold. Federico Valverde is one of the best in the world right now. https://t.co/omQrJ0vQqX

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Fede Valverde is the best midfielder in the world currently. Yes or no? Fede Valverde is the best midfielder in the world currently. Yes or no? https://t.co/qXPXJgrCmT

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan This Valverde spurt of goalscoring is a huge example of confidence/habit in the sport. He didn’t develop this ball-striking overnight. Maybe he’s worked on it in training, but since that screamer vs Mallorca, he’s clocked that he’s got an amazing ability for long-range shots. This Valverde spurt of goalscoring is a huge example of confidence/habit in the sport. He didn’t develop this ball-striking overnight. Maybe he’s worked on it in training, but since that screamer vs Mallorca, he’s clocked that he’s got an amazing ability for long-range shots.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Exploded this year. Fede Valverde has now scored 8 goals in all competitions this season. He’s scored more than double his previous best scoring season (2020/21).Exploded this year. Fede Valverde has now scored 8 goals in all competitions this season. He’s scored more than double his previous best scoring season (2020/21).Exploded this year. 💥 https://t.co/YOhxNrSfmD

Papi Magnifico @BantzChesterUtd The ball whenever Fede Valverde strikes it The ball whenever Fede Valverde strikes it https://t.co/BKUDC7OxGv

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr VALVERDE IS THE BEST MIDFILDER IN EUROPE THIS SEASON ONLY KDB COMES CLOSE VALVERDE IS THE BEST MIDFILDER IN EUROPE THIS SEASON ONLY KDB COMES CLOSE https://t.co/MQSLitNj49

TC @totalcristiano No player has created more chances in UCL this season than Federico Valverde.



Not bad for just a “road runner.” No player has created more chances in UCL this season than Federico Valverde.Not bad for just a “road runner.”

Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid 'did well' against Celtic in the Champions League

Los Blancos were aiming to secure top spot in Group F following their first defeat of the season against RB Leipzig last time out. Ancelotti named a strong starting lineup for the clash against the Scottish champions as they displayed their ruthless side.

The Galacticos were clinical in their approach following their mini-blip as the Glaswegian giants simply had no answer. Following the game, Ancelotti was full of praise for his team, as the Italian boss told BT Sport (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"I think we played well, we started well. We were focused and concentrated. We wanted to play a good game after our last Champions League game was not so good, we did well.

"Celtic had an opportunity to come back into the game with a penalty but I think tonight we were really focused to play well and win."

However, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart believes the penalties given to Real Madrid were 'soft', as he also told BT Sport:

"It's never nice to concede two such soft penalties so early on.

"The first half was even apart from that I thought big Courtois had a good game. We came here to be positive and put our best foot forward and we tried to attack. They're the kind of team that if you leave gaps they're ruthless."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Rodrygo has now scored the same amount of Champions League goals as Ronaldo Nazario for Real Madrid Rodrygo has now scored the same amount of Champions League goals as Ronaldo Nazario for Real Madrid 😮🇧🇷 https://t.co/kuMCXITPL4

Real Madrid will move into the Round of 16 as the group winners while Celtic finish in the last spot.

