"We cannot compete with PSG's offer" - Xavi says he's disappointed with Ousmane Dembele's decision to leave Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi is disappointed with Ousmane Dembele's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Spanish tactician revealed that the winger has informed the club of his desire to move to Paris as they cannot match PSG's offer.

Dembele wasn't a part of the Barcelona squad for their recent pre-season friendly match-up against AC Milan. The Catalan side won the encounter 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Ansu Fati.

Speaking to the media after the game, Xavi conceded that Dembele is on his way to PSG. He said (via BarcaCentre):

"Dembélé? He has told us that he wants to leave and that he has a proposal from PSG. He did not play today because he wants to leave. It's a pity. I am disappointed with him as we have taken great take care of him. We cannot compete with PSG's offer."

The Ligue 1 champions wanted to trigger La Liga's's €50 million release clause for Dembele before its expiry on July 31, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. While they failed to do so, they managed to trigger a 'private' clause with Barcelona, which will see Dembele move to Paris for the aforementioned amount.

The 26-year-old was linked with an exit last summer as well but Xavi convinced him to stay put at Camp Nou. However, PSG's offer this summer was too good to turn down for the player, with the two parties said to have agreed on a five-year deal.

Xavi's made desperate plea to convince Dembele to stay at Barcelona - Reports

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Xavi urged Dembele to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer by citing Neymar's example.

The Brazilian had famously left the Catalan giants for PSG in 2017 in a €222 million move. However, his stint in Paris hasn't gone to plan.

While he has struggled with consistent injury issues, the fans have time and again criticized him and have even booed him on occasions.

He has also failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League, despite having the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with him.

Dembele, who was signed as Neymar's replacement by Barcelona in 2017, is now set to play alongside the Brazil international at PSG. He may not get to play with compatriot Mbappe, however, as he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.