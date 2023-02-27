“We are completely naked” – Playboy model claims to have x-rated video with Cristiano Ronaldo, says ‘famous Argentinian No. 10’ also dated other women

Playboy model Daniella Chavez has claimed that she has a video to prove that she slept with Cristiano Ronaldo and also alleged that Lionel Messi cheated on his partner.

Ronaldo has been with Georgina Rodriguez, the biological mother of two of his children, since meeting her in 2016. It's a well-known fact that he dated Irina Shayk before getting into a relationship with his current partner.

The Portuguese icon's relationship with the Russian model reportedly came to an end in January 2015. The same year, Chavez said that she had an affair with Ronaldo, in an interview with The Sun.

She has now taken to social media to lift the lid on her relationship with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Playboy model said that she has an x-rated video to prove her affair with the superstar.

However, Chavez maintained that she will not make the said clip public out of respect for Ronaldo's privacy. She also suggested that Messi has been unfaithful to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, tweeting (via Marca):

"If someone has s*x with a person who is not your partner but a free-minded individual with no explanations, is that considered cheating? If so, were Cristiano and I unfaithful? It was only s*x. Free s*x also exists."

She added:

"I always denied it and made up stories to avoid it. But I can't hide it anymore. No need to add anything that isn't true, I know other women who dated a very famous Argentina No. 10 as well. I even have a video to prove it (the affair with Cristiano Ronaldo), but I can't upload it because it's his privacy, and we are completely naked."

Ronaldo has neither confirmed nor denied these claims. The Al-Nassr superstar, who's well-settled with Rodriguez, is unlikely to address the allegations.

What else has Daniella Chavez said about her alleged affair with Cristiano Ronaldo?

This is not the first time Chavez has made statements about having an affair with Ronaldo. The Chilean model made claims about the forward in an interview with Reforma last year. She said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence, was quite a man, though still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have s*x with him. I love his body. (Cristiano Ronaldo liked) my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate."

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo addresses Chavez's claims.

