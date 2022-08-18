"I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have s*x with him" - Playboy model Daniella Chavez opens up on relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Playboy model Daniella Chavez has claimed that she slept with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Detailing their encounter and how the relationship developed, Chavez told Reforma via DailyStar:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence was quite a man, though still a bit fearful.

"He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have s*x with him. I love his body. [Cristiano Ronaldo liked] my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate."

Cristiano Ronaldo has neither confirmed nor denied these comments made by Daniella Chavez.

The Portuguese superstar is currently well settled in a relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The couple have had three children together and often post snaps on Instagram of their family together.

Daniella Chavez, on the other hand, has been in the news for attempting to buy Chilean club O'Higgins FC by raising money on her OnlyFans account.

Having close to 1.7 million followers on Twitter, the Playboy model explained her plans to become a football club owner. She tweeted:

“I'm going to buy the O'Higgins Football Club, that's why we created OnlyFans VIP. With all your subscriptions and purchases we will make the dream come true, here is the hashtag #DaniellachavezOnlyfans. Among those who help spread the word I will raffle VIP gifts."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United have had a poor start to the Premier League season

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have not made the best of starts to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag. After losing their first game at home to Brighton 1-2, the Red Devils were well and truly embarrassed by Brentford losing 4-0 to the Bees.

Among all this, there has been intense speculation raging on about Ronaldo's future at the club. The Portuguese superstar is reportedly looking for Champions League football and could secure a move in the coming two weeks.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner also hit out at the media and said that he will be explaining the truth in an interview soon.

Manchester United next face bitter rivals Liverpool on August 23 at Old Trafford. The Merseyside giants have injury problems of their own and it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo's side can manage to get their first points of the season against Jurgen Klopp's men.

