"We had conversations" - Former Premier League star claims Carlo Ancelotti wanted him at PSG

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) back in 2012. However, Bent stayed put at Villa Park as he was enjoying life at the club.

While in conversation with talkSPORT, Bent gave an insight into his discussions with Ancelotti, who was appointed as PSG manager in January 2012. He said:

“A few opportunities came up for me but the timing was not right. There was one after my first season in Sunderland. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both came in but, first season, no, that was a non-starter."

He added:

“And then a conversation came up after I went to Villa. I had that really impactful season from January onwards, scoring goals and keeping Villa up. PSG, Carlo Ancelotti, we had conversations. But again, I had just come to Villa. I was loving life there. At that time, at Villa, I absolutely loved it. I was so happy where I was.”

Bent went on to make 72 appearances for Aston Villa over multiple spells, scoring 25 and assisting three goals. Ancelotti, on the other hand, spent a year and a half in Paris, helping them to the Ligue 1 title in the process.

"I would have loved the opportunity to play abroad" - Former Premier League striker Darren Bent

Darren Bent also talked about how much he would have loved to play overseas early on in his career. He mentioned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham and how they grew into superstars during their time away from England.

He said:

“At 18 or 19, I would have loved the opportunity to play abroad. When you see the impact that it has had on young players, like Marcus Edwards [at Sporting] and Jadon Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund and turned into a superstar."

He added:

“Then there’s Jude Bellingham, who left Birmingham for Dortmund and turned himself into an even bigger superstar.”

Bent hung up his boots in 2018, bringing an end to a career of over 17 years.

