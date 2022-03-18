“We are about to cook them again” – Chelsea fans make bold prediction after Champions League quarter-final draw 

Chelsea fans have reacted following the news that they will play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Blues previously faced the La Liga giants last year, beating them in an impressive semi-final win on their road to Champions League glory.

The Stamford Bridge faithful are in bullish mood following Friday's draw that has pitted the two European heavyweights against one another.

Here are some of the reactions from the Blues' fans:

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng



𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲, 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁... 🤩 Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the quarter final, let's run it back boyssss!!!𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲, 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁... 🤩 Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the quarter final, let's run it back boyssss!!!𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲, 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁... 🤩💙 https://t.co/ioEhylGFuG

Chelsea >>>>>> we are bout to cook them again

We have done it before, we can do it again

Real Madrid pose a different threat this time around for Chelsea in the Champions League

Chelsea impressively overcame Madrid last season

Despite Chelsea fans' buoyant mood in being drawn against Los Blancos for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they will be aware of the different threat poised by Carlo Ancelotti's side this year.

Madrid's incredible comeback victory over PSG in the Round of 16 caught the eye of many, with Karim Benzema leading them to a 3-2 victory over the Ligue 1 side.

The La Liga leaders are a different proposition to that of last year's Madrid side, who were underperforming in their domestic league.

They have flourished this year and Ancelotti has blended the experienced side of the squad with youthful energy and exuberance.

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are extremely dangerous on the wings with the ever-reliable Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still controlling games from the middle of the park.

Benzema, however, is the man of the moment and his scintillating hat-trick against PSG in the previous round is one of the most impressive performances by any striker in recent memory.

The Frenchman carried his side through when the chips were down and it seemed the thirteen-time Champions League winners were out.

Chelsea will however have last year's victory over the La Liga leaders to go to in their analysis of overcoming a red-hot in-form Madrid side.

They defensively nullified Benzema for much of their semi-final encounter and their own attacking crop will know that the Los Blancos defense can get got at.

Thomas Tuchel will look to his squad knowing that they perhaps possess more depth than that of Real Madrid.

The Stamford Bridge outfit's last game featured a substitutes bench consisting of Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

All three, despite somewhat having underperformed in their time with the Blues, have proven European pedigree.

Chelsea versus Real Madrid promises to be a tantalizing affair and fans of the west London side are in a confident mood following the draw.

