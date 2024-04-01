"We could’ve done a bit better" - Arsenal star admits they could not execute Mikel Arteta's tactics against Manchester City

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted that his team were unable to execute Mikel Arteta's plans in their goalless draw against Manchester City on Sunday (March 31).

The Gunners displayed a gritty defensive performance, as a result of which the Cityzens created limited opportunities for themselves. Pep Guardiola's side recorded only one shot on target despite keeping 73% possession. Manchester City also failed to score for the first time in 76 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite a solid defensive performance, Odegaard said that the tactics were to get at the home side a little more. Speaking after the game, in which his side managed just six attempts, the Norway international said (via Metro):

"We feel like we could've done a bit better with the ball and keep it. Especially when you win it and it's so important for the first one or two passes to take that first pressure off and get control of the game."

"But when you run so much and defend... I feel like we defended deep a bit more than we planned, so you win the ball and you're tired, so it's really hard. But today we couldn't do it, I agree it's a step we can take in the future."

After taking a point from the Etihad, Arsenal are second in the league standings and hold their one-point advantage over Manchester City. However, with Liverpool beating Brighton on Sunday (2-1, March 31), the Reds have a two-point lead over the Gunners at the top.

Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal are disappointed after taking a point against Manchester City

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard revealed that Arsenal are disappointed with just a point against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners were certainly not the better team, and many may view this point as a positive result. However, a win would've taken Mikel Arteta's side back to the top of the league standings, level on points with Liverpool.

Speaking after the match, Odegaard said (via Metro):

"Yeah, I think we're a bit disappointed to be honest. We wanted to win, we feel like we could've done better in certain areas."

Odegaard has been extremely influential to Arsenal's success this season, bagging nine goals and seven assists from 37 appearances across competitions. Up next for the north London club is a fixture at the Emirates Stadium against Luton Town on Wednesday night (April 3).