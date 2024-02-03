“We were counting on Xavi for next year” - Barcelona chief Deco responds when asked about new manager

Sporting director Deco has claimed that Barcelona were 'counting' on Xavi next season. He added that it's not the right time to talk about a new manager despite the Spaniard announcing his decision to leave at the end of the season.

On Saturday (February 3), Deco surprised Barcelona fans when he was quizzed about the hunt for a new manager. He hinted that Xavi could reverse his decision and stay beyond the summer. He was quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as saying:

"This is not the time to talk about the coach, Xavi has taken us by surprise. We were counting on Xavi for next year."

Xavi announced his decision to leave last month following the 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal, adding that June 30 will be his last day.

Xavi says his work as Barcelona manager was not valued enough

Xavi said that his decision to resign as the Barcelona manager at the end of the season is down to him and his team not getting enough recognition. He added that there's too much pressure from outside (SPORT) and are underappreciated:

"The decision on my resignation has been made for a long time, our work is not valued enough. That's why I had decided to leave from the beginning of the season. Is it the club, press or fans? I think it's in general.

"I don't think it's (our work) been valued enough. That generates a wear and tear that you think that, you do what you do, it is not valued. We have endured the pressure, and we have arrived at one of the most difficult moments of the club, and I prefer not to continue."

President Joan Laporta commented on Xavi's decision and added that he had accepted the decision from the manager. He said that the Spaniard though like a Cule and added that no one wants more for the club than the former player who became their manager in November 2021.

