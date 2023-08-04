"We are creating a team, and we are already showing it" - PSG star makes defiant claim as Ligue 1 champions finish pre-season tour

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Marco Asensio has opened up about his pre-season experience with the club, having joined earlier this summer.

Asensio parted ways with Real Madrid after the expiration of his contract and joined the Parisians soon after. He scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Jeonbuk at the Busan Asiad Stadium in Luis Enrique's side's final pre-season game.

PSG won two, lost two, and drew one of their five pre-season games. After their win over Jeonbuk, Asensio shared his elation at scoring his first goal for the club and asserted that the team have been working well together.

He said (via Paris Fans):

“I am very happy to score my first goal and for the victory. I think it was important to finish the tour with a victory, so I’m very happy on a personal level and for the team as well, which is moving forward and growing stronger."

He added:

“Everything is going well, with the teammates, with the coach. It’s an incredible group, the atmosphere is superb, we are creating a team, and we are already showing it.”

Asensio joins PSG after gaining vast experience at the highest level with Real Madrid. He scored 61 goals and provided 32 assists in 286 games for Los Blancos, winning three UEFA Champions League trophies among other honors.

The Parisians, however, are still searching for their maiden Champions League trophy. They reached the final in the 2019-20 season but lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich.

PSG set to complete 2 more signings

The Parisians have signed the likes of Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez this summer transfer window. As per Goal, they are now set to add more strength in the attacking department.

Striker Goncalo Ramos is set to join PSG from Benfica in a deal worth €80 million. The Portuguese scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 games across competitions last season.

Ramos garnered immense attention after his performance for Portugal against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He replaced legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist.

Alongside Ramos, PSG are also set to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. They are currently in negotiations with the Catalan club after failing to trigger the French winger's release clause.

However, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Dembele wants to join the Parisians. The Frenchman scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions last season.