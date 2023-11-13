“We are crying out for someone like you” - Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel tells 24-year-old star he will act as agent to help with transfer

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has sent out a plea to compatriot and Napoli ace Victor Osimhen over a potential move to the English side. The Nigerian striker is among the players being monitored by the Blues ahead of a potential transfer in 2024.

After a largely successful football career that included an 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge and spells in China, Turkey, and Kuwait, Mikel ended his career in 2021. The retired midfielder is one of the most successful and decorated players his West African country has ever seen. He is one of the role models to young players in the country.

Mikel invited Napoli star Victor Osimhen onto his ObiOne podcast, where he revealed that he hoped to broker a deal for the striker to join Chelsea. He disclosed that the Blues have longed for a striker of his quality and stature, something they have lacked since Didier Drogba.

“Next season, I know you're gonna come to Chelsea man! I'm telling you, I'm gonna be the agent to broker that deal. I'm gonna make sure that happens. We are crying out for someone like you — since Drogba left the club," he said (via Caught Offside).

Mikel Obi briefly played alongside Osimhen for the Nigerian national team, with the duo playing during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The 24-year-old has become a regular for Nigeria and helped Napoli win the Scudetto last season.

Osimhen is a huge fan of Chelsea legend Drogba, who he grew up idolizing as a young boy in Nigeria. The striker hit the limelight in 2015 when he scored 10 goals to lead his country to glory in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The former Lille man scored 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances last season to become the first African to win the Capocannoniere in Italy. He finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting and is among the frontrunners to be named African Player of the Year.

Chelsea still searching for long-term reliable goalscorer

In Didier Drogba, Chelsea had a striker whose mere name sent shivers down the spine of opposing defenders for many years. He scored 164 goals and provided 88 assists in 381 games for them. Since he left the club, only Diego Costa came close to replicating what he produced for the Blues, but the Spaniard did not stay long.

This season, Mauricio Pochettino stuck with a largely unproven 22-year-old duo of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja instead of spending heavily in the summer. They have a combined seven Premier League goals, not a bad tally considering Broja has missed most of the campaign thus far.

Chelsea must now find a striker who can help them sustain a title challenge in the coming seasons or risk struggling. They have French forward Christopher Nkunku who is set to return from injury shortly, but must now find another reliable goalscorer.