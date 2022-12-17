“We are currently not closing in on agreement” – Chelsea linked player’s agent breaks silence on his future at current club 

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssofa Moukoko's agent has provided an update on his client's future at the German club amidst links with Chelsea.

The Blues have faced difficulties in finding the back of the net so far this season. They have scored only 19 goals in 14 games since Graham Potter took over as manager in September.

While they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on the summer transfer deadline day, the Gabonese has been far from his best. He has scored only three goals for them in 13 games across competitions.

Armando Broja, meanwhile, suffered an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Hence, adding an attacker to their ranks is something the Blues are working on. The west London-based side have turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund starlet Moukoko. The German striker is one of the most in-form strikers in the Bundesliga at the moment.

Since Erling Haaland's departure from the German club in the summer, he has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 games for Dortmund. His rich vein of form has attracted interest from top European clubs.

Moukoko's contract with Dortmund is set to expire next summer. A move away from Signal Iduna Park might very well be on the cards for the 17-year-old.

To add fuel to the fire, Mokoko's agent Patrick Williams told Sven Westerschulze of Sky DE that they are not in talks with Dortmund over an extension. He said:

“I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract.”

Moukoko is on Chelsea's radar and he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and join next summer. However, the Blues could also sign the starlet in January for a considerably meager fee.

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell named his favorite FIFA World Cup star

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell suffered an unfortunate injury that ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has, however, kept an eye on the tournament in Qatar and named his all-time favorite players of the FIFA World Cup.

He said (via The Blues' official website):

"Zinedine Zidane was the one and also Iniesta the year they won in 2010. His performances were unbelievable and that Spain team was just one of the best in history."

He added:

"At the recent one in 2018, it was Croatia. I wasn’t at Chelsea then and I remember thinking that Kova, Modric and Rakitic was an unbelievable midfield three. Obviously they got to the final as well and lost to France, who had Pogba, N’Golo and numerous top players."

