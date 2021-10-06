"We are currently discussing and it's going well" - Kylian Mbappe's mum provides update on PSG superstar's future

Kylian Mbappe's mother has confirmed contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and will be a free agent unless he pens a new deal.
Real Madrid are looking to sign Kylian Mbappe and the PSG star is keen on joining them. The young striker even asked to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer but PSG rejected Madrid's two bids for Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, spoke to Le Parisien today and confirmed they were in talks with PSG regarding a new deal. She claimed the talks were going well and said:
"We are currently discussing this [a possible extension], it's going well."
The news comes less than a week after Kylian Mbappe revealed there were no talks with PSG.
"If PSG has contacted me again in recent weeks regarding a possible renewal? No, there has been nothing."
PSG refused to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid
Real Madrid made two attempts to lure Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. They made bids of over €160 million and €180 million but they were rejected by the French giants despite their forward not penning a new deal.
The Ligue 1 side are keen on keeping the 22-year-old and Kylian Mbappe confirmed he would only join Real Madrid if he left PSG.
"If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real Madrid. I thought my adventure here was over. I wanted something else. I'd been in Ligue 1 for six or seven years, I'd given everything to Paris and had done well. That was my thought, leaving was the next logical step.
"I was a little [disappointed] at the time," he said. "When you want to leave, you're not happy if you stay. But I moved on quickly. Unfortunately I got injured with the national team. I went home quickly, had time to cry while I had no games, then I came back, scored, and did well again."
Real Madrid are hopeful of getting Kylian Mbappe next summer on a free transfer but PSG are not giving up hope of getting him to sign a new contract this season.