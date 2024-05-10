“We’d like to think so" - David Beckham hopes new documentary about 1998-99 Manchester United side inspires current set of players

Manchester United legend David Beckham hopes that his new documentary "99" inspires Manchester United's current players who are about to finish an underwhelming season (via talkSPORT).

Beckham's company Studio 99 has produced a three-part docuseries, narrating the journey of Sir Alex Fergusson's treble-winning Manchester United side of 1998-99.

25 years after the legendary season, Manchester United is a shadow of its glory days. With 54 points, the club are eighth in the EPL table, with three games to go before the season ends. If they finish in this position, they will have the lowest finish in the history of the English Premier League.

When asked about whether Erik ten Hag's men should be inspired, David Beckham said it was one of the major reasons for making the docuseries.

“We’d like to think so and that’s one of the reasons why we want to make things like this," David Beckham said.

“Obviously it’s been a tough five, 10, 15 years at United and we all know that but it was never going to be easy when the boss left, (Roy) Keane left, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) left, Gary (Neville) left," continued Beckham, alluding to the impact Sir Alex Ferguson and other star-players from United's golden generation had on the team.

“All of these important players and personalities and characters all left United, it was always going to be a difficult time. We want the lads to feel – from this documentary – the inspiration of being this successful,” concluded Beckham.

Manchester United's only chance of saving this season is by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25. However, City are one of the toughest nuts to crack and are currently engaged in an EPL title race with Arsenal.

David Beckham was an integral part of Manchester United's 1998-99 treble-winning season

David Beckham of Manchester Utd (Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport)

David Beckham was one of the key contributors to Manchester United's 1998-99 treble-winning side, having nine goals and 22 assists in 55 appearances across competitions.

Beckham scored two insane free-kicks against Barcelona and Brondby in the group stages at the Old Trafford. United faced Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-final, where Beckham set up two goals for Dwight Yorke through two excellent crosses, giving his club the advantage. United reached the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

The Red Devils qualified for their first Champions League final in 31 years after defeating Juventus in the semi-final. Beckham scored a late equalizer in the first leg at Old Trafford, leveling the score to 1-1. They won the second leg 3-2, leading to a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur at home in the final of the Premier League. The Red Devils won 2-1 and were declared Champions of England, with Beckham scoring one goal in the decisive game.

A week later, Sir Alex Ferguson's men defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, setting up a fairytale treble-winning season.

The final round of the treble began as United faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, with the Bavarian giants taking the lead in the first few minutes. Although they held on to the 1-0 lead until the 90th minute, United scored twice in stoppage time, becoming Champions of Europe.

Alex Ferguson with the European Cup (Ben Radford /Allsport)

Manchester United became the first English club to win the UCL, the FA Cup, and the Premier League in one season. Sir Alex replicated the historic season once again in 2007-08, but United has not been able to win the coveted European trophy since then.

In 394 appearances for the Red Devils, David Beckham scored 85 goals and provided 120 assists. He is still considered one of the greatest legends in the club's history and an integral part of their treble-winning squad in the 1998-99 season.