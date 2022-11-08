“We’d love to keep him” – Club chief highlights desire to keep ‘big asset’ despite rumored interest from Manchester United

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has expressed his intent to tie rumored Manchester United target Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting down to a new deal with the Bavarians.

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January. They are thus already looking at options to replace the forward in the winter transfer window.

Bayern frontman Choupo-Moting is seriously under consideration at Old Trafford, as per Plettenberg. The Red Devils have even inquired about the possibility of signing him in January.

The Cameroon international notably has his contract with Bayern running out at the end of the season. He could thus be available for a bargain sum in the winter transfer window.

However, the Bavarians have no desire to sanction a move for Choupo-Moting in January. As per Plettenberg, the striker is expected to stay with the Bundesliga champions until at least the end of the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic has revealed that the club wants to keep Choupo-Moting beyond his current deal. He disclosed that the German giants are hopeful of convincing the player to sign a new contract with them. He told Sky90 [via Fabrizio Romano]:

“We'd love to keep him [Choupo-Moting]. I’ve a good relationship with his agent. We'll meet and see if we can satisfy him. He’s a big asset for us. We are in contact and Choupo feels comfortable in Munich."

Bayern and Choupo-Moting will engage in negotiations over a new deal after the 2022 FIFA World Cup ends next month if Plettenberg is to be believed.

How has Manchester United target Choupo-Moting fared for Bayern?

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2020. He went on to extend his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season in June last year.

The Cameroonian has largely remained on the fringes of Bayern's regular playing XI. However, he has made 72 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing nine assists in the process.

Choupo-Moting has been in particularly good form for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season. He has notably found the back of the net five times in eight Bundesliga appearances this term.

The German champions are thus prepared to hand the 33-year-old a new deal to keep him at the club beyond next summer. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if he will be tempted to leave the club if Manchester United come calling in January.

