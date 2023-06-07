"We'd all rather be with Kate Abdo" – Fans come up with hilarious reason behind Thierry Henry's reluctance to give up punditry for PSG job

France and Arsenal great Thierry Henry is reportedly hesitant to give up his job as a football pundit for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coaching role. Meanwhile, fans suspect that the Frenchman's colleague Kate Abdo is the reason.

Former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly set to take over at PSG following Christophe Galtier's axing from the helm earlier this month. He is believed to be targeting Henry as his number two.

However, Henry is unwilling to change his current job as a studio pundit, as per Foot Mercato. He is keen to remain in England, where his family is settled, and is targeting a managerial role rather than an assistant coach position.

Here are a few reactions from football fans after the news of Henry's reluctance went viral on social media:

Ashlehh @Official_Porter SPORTbible @sportbible



Henry doesn't want to give up his punditry roles and would rather be a head coach than an assistant Thierry Henry is hesitant to become Julian Nagelsmann's assistant at PSGHenry doesn't want to give up his punditry roles and would rather be a head coach than an assistant Thierry Henry is hesitant to become Julian Nagelsmann's assistant at PSG 🇫🇷😮Henry doesn't want to give up his punditry roles and would rather be a head coach than an assistant 👀 https://t.co/nHoGScfe3U Tbf we’d all rather be with Kate Abdo twitter.com/sportbible/sta… Tbf we’d all rather be with Kate Abdo twitter.com/sportbible/sta…

Don ⚽️ @ManUnitedDon @sportbible Who are you kidding, myself i wouldn't leave. Who are you kidding, myself i wouldn't leave. @sportbible 😂😂 Who are you kidding, myself i wouldn't leave.

El hebreo @Elhebreo5 @sportbible 🤣 we all know why 🤔 🤣 we all know why 🤔 @sportbible 😂🤣 we all know why 🤔

Henry, who helped France lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in 1998, has often caught the eyes of his viewers for his on-screen chemistry with Abdo. Hence, football supporters have opted to have some fun at the pair's possibly flirtatious moments.

In the past, fellow CBS Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have also pulled Henry's leg during a UEFA Champions League show. Both the former footballers jokingly insinuated that Henry and Abdo are more than friends.

Henry, who is a former AS Monaco and CF Montreal manager, was most recently Belgium's assistant coach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he has stepped down from the role after Roberto Martinez's departure.

NOTE: The rumors spoken about in the article are just that, rumors. Sportskeeda is not expressing their opinion or adding their weight to any reports, it is just an observation of how fans online are reacting to news about Thierry Henry, PSG and Kate Abdo.

Bayern Munich forward lauds Julian Nagelsmann amid PSG links

Speaking to RMC Sport, Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman wished former boss Julian Nagelsmann well in his future endeavors. Heaping praise on the 35-year-old tactician, he elaborated:

"He is a great coach and we had some great times together at Bayern. Unfortunately after that, what happened happened – but he is truly a great coach at the end of the day. He has a lot of desire, he is young and I wish him all the best for the future. I know that he will achieve very good things, regardless of whichever club he goes to."

Asked for his fair opinion on Nagelsmann being close to joining PSG ahead of the next season, Coman replied:

"He is not my coach anymore. If he goes to PSG and we play them tomorrow... I hope we beat them. So, I really have no opinion on that. I wish him the best. Whether he goes to Paris or elsewhere, it's the same thing for me."

Nagelsmann, who started his coaching career in 2016, lifted three trophies during his brief stint as Bayern Munich's manager. He helped them register 60 wins, 14 draws and just 10 defeats in 84 matches across all competitions.

