"We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are interested in signing superstar midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has clarified that while the club are interested in signing midfielder Jude Bellingham, he hasn't had talks with his family.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the last few months. The youngster's prowess for club and country, coupled with the Merseysiders' midfield issues, has further accentuated the links.

Bellingham, 19, was one of the best young performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Englishman scored one goal and provided an assist to help the Three Lions reach the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by France.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Generational. Jude Bellingham scores England's first goal at the 2022 World Cup.Generational. Jude Bellingham scores England's first goal at the 2022 World Cup. Generational. 💫 https://t.co/K7MSTnKqv0

His performances have seen the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid highly interested in signing him. Some reports have also suggested that Klopp has already spoken to Bellingham's family regarding a potential move.

However, speaking to BILD, the German manager rubbished those claims but confirmed the Reds' interest in Bellingham. He said:

“These things are not possible because he is under contract with Borussia Dortmund. That is not possible without their consent. So it’s not true. Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course. We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar. But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.”

Bellingham has played 22 games this season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool need to sign a midfielder in January - Jamie Carragher

The Merseysiders lost 3-1 against Brentford in the Premier League on January 2. They looked incoherent on the pitch and were beaten comfortably by the Bees, who were much better on the night.

After the game, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder to reach the Premier League's top four. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't know what has happened to Liverpool in terms of midfield. Liverpool have bought one midfield player in four and a half years in Thiago (Alcantara). It is coming back to haunt them now."

He added:

"The transfer committee and Jurgen Klopp have been lauded more than any scouting or recruitment department in world football. This is on them. To allow a team that was competing for four trophies last season to be fighting for top four because the midfield has only had one signing in four years, they are absolutely running on fumes. How has it been allowed to happen?"

Carragher also touched on the Merseysiders' recent signing Cody Gakpo and said:

"They have signed Cody Gakpo. If Liverpool think they can make top four without signing a midfield player in this window, they have got no chance."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to spend a LOT of money in the transfer window 🗣️ "Liverpool need to spend about £200 million"Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to spend a LOT of money in the transfer window 🗣️ "Liverpool need to spend about £200 million"Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to spend a LOT of money in the transfer window 💰 https://t.co/4WOUdEGyYl

The Reds are sixth in the Premier League, 16 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal. They will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).

Poll : 0 votes