“We’d win more games” - Sean Dyche makes emphatic claim on how he can be better than Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Sean Dyche believes that he could do a better job than Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. The Portuguese took charge as the Red Devils' head coach in November last year, but has struggled to impress so far.

His team are 16th in the Premier League table after 36 games, and have scored just 42 goals this season in the league. However, Manchester United have reached the Europa League final, where they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, May 21, at San Mames.

Speaking on Stick to Football, as cited by Football 365, Dyche added that Amorim needs to start winning soon.

“He’s not going to change the way he plays. He [Ruben Amorim] better win some games – pretty quick. I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles. We’re all going, ‘Fair play’ – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon,” said Dyche.

He continued:

“Howard Wilkinson had a great saying, he said, ‘Win, survive, succeed’. Basically, you have to win first, and then you can survive because you’re winning, and then success is when you do lay down all your principles and your playing style. So, if he can win enough, which is the worry at the minute, and then survive the process, and then succeed – then that’s going to be better.”

Manchester United next face Chelsea on Friday, May 16, in the Premier League.

What has Ruben Amorim said about quitting Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim has rubbished talks of quitting his position at Manchester United if results fail to improve next season. The Portuguese recently stated that the Red Devils may have to look for someone else if he fails to solve their problems next campaign.

However, Amorim has since clarified that he and his team must perform or else the club will have them replaced.

"I'm far from quitting. I have a clear idea of what to do and I understand the problems of the team. Since I arrived here, I'm always talking about standards," said Amorim (via BBC).

He continued:

"I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and not say anything or take the responsibility. What I'm saying is that we need to perform or else they [the club's hierarchy] will change us. That is normal."

Manchester United are likely to invest heavily in the squad this summer.

