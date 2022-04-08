"We are in a dangerous territory" - Simon Jordan explains why Thomas Tuchel could get sacked by Chelsea

Simon Jordon has suggested Thomas Tuchel's job at Chelsea is in danger after a humiliating 3-1 loss at home at the hands of Real Madrid in the UCL quarterfinals. Jordon believes the Blues have been ruthless with their managers in the recent past and a Champions League exit could be the end for Thomas Tuchel as well. Tuchel helped the Blues in lifting their second Champions League title in 2021 but they face the possibility of an early exit after being hammered by Los Blancos.

The club had to face their second humiliating defeat in two consecutive matches. Brentford thrashed Thomas Tuchel's side 4-1 in their EPL clash last weekend. It was followed by another loss for the Blues against the 13-time Champions League winners.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Football Pundit Simon Jordan said that Chelsea have to win the FA Cup title to avoid their manager getting sacked. They will be up against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals next weekend. The winner of this match will take on either Liverpool or Manchester City in the finals.

Jordan believes Tuchel stands in 'dangerous territory' and winning one silverware will be Thomas Tuchel's objective to avoid a potential sacking. He said:

“They win the FA Cup it might save Tuchel’s bacon because we are in a dangerous territory. If Bruce Buck is still there [under new owners], the same logic will apply. Tuchel, if he comes out at the end of the season, potentially, will face the same challenges other Chelsea managers have had, which is if you win nothing, you get nothing besides a drop kick out the door. That could mean the Blues really need to win this FA Cup to come out of this season with something.''

Despite the recent setbacks, Jordan believes that Tuchel is a very good manager and would turn things around at the club. He added:

“I still believe Thomas Tuchel is a very good manager… Now we are going to see the cut of Thomas Tuchel. Is he the guy that failed at PSG and couldn’t quite cut it? Or is he the guy we think he is?. I think he’s the guy we think he is.”

Mason Mount says Chelsea will fight for a comeback against Real Madrid in the second leg of UCL quarterfinals

Mason Mount has urged fans to support their team, saying that the club will fight for a comeback in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinals clash. The 23-year-old English attacking midfielder has said that the the team will fight to get back on track.

Mason Mount @masonmount_10 Never easy to analyse a game after losing like that, but we are Chelsea… and it’s not over yet. Your constant support motivates us, we will fight for you and get ourselves back on track. Never easy to analyse a game after losing like that, but we are Chelsea… and it’s not over yet. Your constant support motivates us, we will fight for you and get ourselves back on track. https://t.co/3zPipwWSFO

The player posted on his Twitter page and said:

''Never easy to analyse a game after losing like that, but we are Chelsea… and it’s not over yet. Your constant support motivates us, we will fight for you and get ourselves back on track.''

