"We have to deal with it and will deal with it" – Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool will try to cope in star man Mohamed Salah's absence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he has plans to use his forwards in a different manner to cope with Mohamed Salah's Africa Cup of Nations-induced absence.

Salah, 31, has frequently been in the news headlines of late due to his world-class performances for the Reds this season. He has scored 18 goals and laid out seven assists in 27 overall appearances so far.

However, the forward left Liverpool's camp earlier this week to join his international team-mates ahead of this month's Africa Cup of Nations. He could potentially miss up to eight matches for his club this term.

During a pre-game press conference, Klopp was asked to shed light on how he will manage in the Egyptian's absence. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Now, we have to deal with it and will deal with it. Of course, if you see the recent games and think, 'Okay, that looks a bit strange'. I am pretty positive we will find a way and we have to show it on the pitch."

Opining on his potential plans to fill the void left by Salah, Klopp added:

"We played [in a 5-1 EFL Cup last-eight win] against West Ham United without Mo and Harvey Elliott on that side. We all know we have different offensive options who can all play that wing in a different way. Not Harvey, not anyone who plays on that wing should play like Mo, it's not possible. We just have to find another way and use the boys to their skills and that's the idea behind it."

In Salah's absence, Liverpool are set to rely on Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo as their right winger.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 23-year-old star summer signing

Earlier this week, Dominik Szoboszlai went off injured in Liverpool's 4-2 league win over Newcastle United in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Asked about the player, Jurgen Klopp responded (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I can confirm it's not a potential injury – it is an injury. Muscle, hamstring. But now we have to see. Dom is very positive, doesn't have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit. So, no chance obviously for Sunday, not for Wednesday. No. And then we will see, after that hopefully, he might be back but we don't know."

Szoboszlai, who arrived for £60 million from RB Leipzig in the summer, will be out of action in his team's FA Cup third round clash at Arsenal on Sunday (January 7). The 23-year-old is also set to miss the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham next Wednesday (January 10).