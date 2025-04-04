“We decided to rest him against Atletico" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides fitness update on Gavi ahead of Real Betis clash

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Gavi is ready to play in Barcelona's next league fixture against Real Betis on Saturday, April 5. The Spanish defender missed La Blaugrana's last game against Atletico Madrid due to discomfort in his knee.

Ad

However, he's set to return as the medical team has given a green light to the coaching staff. Confirming the 20-year-old's return amid flaring concerns among fans, Hansi Flick said in the pre-match press conference (via Barca Universal):

"We decided to rest him against Atletico because he had some discomfort. He has no problems now. I have spoken to the doctors and the recovery team, and he is fit to play tomorrow."

Ad

Trending

Gavi missed the initial couple of months of the 2024/25 campaign due to a cruciate ligament tear. He returned to fitness in October before making a few substitute appearances. The 20-year-old started this year on an auspicious note and saw an increase in game time under Hansi Flick.

However, the news of discomfort in his knee ignited speculations about a potential relapse of his former injury. The Spanish midfielder has made 28 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring two and assisting three goals.

Ad

Hansi Flick addresses Barcelona's chances of completing the treble

Hansi Flick has claimed that Barcelona are focusing on one game at a time, and not yet dreaming of a treble. Leading the LaLiga table with 66 points after 29 matches, La Blaugrana are three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona are set to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals, while an El Clásico awaits in the Copa del Rey final on March 26. Considering Barca's current form, Hansi Flick was asked about his side's treble charge.

Ad

Answering the question, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

"Thinking about the treble is all very well, but we mustn't focus on dreams. We have to look to the next game. It's good that the players have confidence in themselves but my role is to make sure they give their best in every game."

He added:

"We are fighting for everything, we believe in that, and we have the support of the players. We need the fans. It's a good situation but we still in it."

Flick's side will face Real Madrid twice (in the Copa del Rey and La Liga). However, they can also cross paths with Carlo Ancelotti's side in the UCL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback