"We are in deep trouble", "Useless team" - Chelsea fans left disappointed with starting XI against Leicester City

Chelsea fans were unhappy with the Blues starting line-up for their FA Cup fifth round match against Leicester City. Chelsea welcome the Foxes to Stamford Bridge to fight for a spot in the last eight of the domestic tournament on March 17.

This is how the Blues are lining up for the game:

Chelsea fans were largely left disappointed with the playing XI. They took to X to voice their opinions.

One fan feels the team is in trouble owing to their reliance on a player like Conor Gallagher.

"This man can't do without Gallagher chai..we are in deep trouble"

Another fan feels the team lining up is not of any use, saying:

"Useless team"

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday (March 11) night in the Premier League.

The Blues began their FA Cup campaign in the 3rd round in January 2024 with a 4-0 against Preston North End. They followed it up with a 3-1 replay win against Aston Villa in the fourth round (after the first fixture ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge). Chelsea most recently beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the 5th round courtesy of a late goal from Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino talks about Thiago Silva's situation at the club

Thiago Silva, who has made 29 appearances for the Blues this season, most recently got injured on Feb. 12 in their game against Crystal Palace. Despite having recovered since then, he has only made it the squad and is yet to start a game for the Blues in over a month.

Addressing the veteran defender's situation at the club, Pochettino said (vi Standard Sport):

“He got injured against Palace, then after when he was available to play, Trevoh Chalobah was performing well. That’s it. It was only a decision to play with one or another. I agree with you, we need to respect everyone and he has my respect, 100 percent."

He added:

“For me, it is about performing and deserving to play. It is not about the name or experience or because he is a legend or not a legend. Of course, [Silva] is training well now and waiting for his chance to play.”

Silva, 39, has accumulated 1983 minutes in the Premier League this season across 23 appearances.