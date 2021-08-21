"We defined an era" - Karim Benzema reveals his most special Real Madrid moment

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has revealed that winning four Champions League titles from 2014 to 2018 was his most special achievement whilst representing Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema has penned a new contract which will keep him at the Bernabeu for another two years until the summer of 2023. Speaking about his time at Real Madrid, Benzema highlighted the Champions League wins as an era defining moment for him and the club. Benzema said:

"Real Madrid will always keep being the best team in the world, but I think that in the Champions League era we were a team that I can't say was unbeatable, but winning four Champions League is something special.

"Winning once is very difficult and we did it three times in a row, we defined an era with that team and we're going to define another era in the future."

Karim Benzema also recalled the time Real Madrid signed him back in 2009. The Frenchman revealed he was awestruck when he first saw Florentino Perez.

"It was a long time ago, but I remember it, of course," said Benzema. "My parents and my agent called me to tell me to go home, I didn't want to but when I got there, I saw Florentino [Perez].

"This man had brought Zizou, Ronaldo, the Galacticos... I was looking at him and I didn't say anything, he only asked if I wanted to play at Real Madrid and I said yes. When I see what I have done at Real Madrid now, I feel very proud."

Karim Benzema holds Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti in high regard

Karim Benzema is excited to see Carlo Ancelotti return to the Real Madrid dugout this summer. The 33-year-old forward regards Ancelotti as a great coach.

"He's a great coach, no-one doubts that," said the Frenchman. "He asks me to play football, we talk before training to see how I feel, to see if I have to do something else on the pitch. It depends on the relationship between the player and the coach, but I feel good with him."

Benzema also admitted that he feels lucky to be playing for the Spanish giants.

"It's the best club in the world, it's like saying that it's a dream for me and every day I am lucky enough to be able to live that dream as reality," he signed off.

