“We definitely said no” – Agent of Barcelona-linked forward rules out Camp Nou switch

Karim Adeyemi's agent Thomas Salomon has revealed that Barcelona are no longer an option for the highly-rated striker, who is keen on a move to Germany.

The Red Bull Salzburg star has been in fine form since last season. He has scored 18 goals and provided four assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for the Austrian giants this term.

The Germany international's performances for Red Bull Salzburg have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlists of several top clubs. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool are among those linked with a move for him.

Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's manager last month, is keen to strengthen his attack next year. The Catalans reportedly even contacted Karim Adeyemi over a transfer to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Barça in my future? Of course [could be possible]. It’s a top club and if I decide to switch at some point, it could be a chance” Karim Adeyemi: “Barcelona are among the best clubs in the world and I feel proud to know they want me”, he told @tjuanmarti “Barça in my future? Of course [could be possible]. It’s a top club and if I decide to switch at some point, it could be a chance” #Salzburg Karim Adeyemi: “Barcelona are among the best clubs in the world and I feel proud to know they want me”, he told @tjuanmarti 🔴 #FCB“Barça in my future? Of course [could be possible]. It’s a top club and if I decide to switch at some point, it could be a chance” #Salzburg https://t.co/w0c0Sjk45m

However, Barcelona are set to miss out on his signing. The striker's agent, Thomas Salomon, has revealed that his client has rejected the opportunity to join the Blaugrana. He said:

"A few days ago we definitely said 'no' to Barcelona's proposal. Barcelona are no longer an option for Karim [Adeyemi]. The best [destination] for him is a German club. He wants to play in the Bundesliga."

Barcelona, though, are not the only club to have been rejected by Karim Adeyemi. The teenager is said to have turned down the chance to join Real Madrid and Inter Milan as he is keen on a move to the Bundesliga.

Barcelona target Karim Adeyemi tipped to join Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly aware of Karim Adeyemi's desire to leave the club next year. If reports are to be believed, it is increasingly likely that Borussia Dortmund will be his next destination.

BVB Express @BVBExpress

- (



#BVB #Adeyemi ✍️ There is a fundamental agreement between BVB and Adeyemi, and the player wants to join. The transfer fee is yet to be negotiated. But the deal is not likely to fail because of problems in transfer fees, as the player is determined to join BVB.- ( @Sky_Marc 🌗) ✍️ There is a fundamental agreement between BVB and Adeyemi, and the player wants to join. The transfer fee is yet to be negotiated. But the deal is not likely to fail because of problems in transfer fees, as the player is determined to join BVB.- (@Sky_Marc🌗)#BVB #Adeyemi https://t.co/qqVPbf9no9

Karim Adeyemi and his entourage believe Borussia Dortmund are the ideal club to step up his development as a player. According to reports, the two parties have even reached an agreement over a deal.

Should there be no late surprises, Karim Adeyemi is expected to put pen to paper on a deal with Borussia Dortmund next summer. The Bundesliga giants and Red Bull Salzburg, though, are yet to reach an agreement over transfer fees.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many believe Borussia Dortmund will manage to get the deal across the line despite their current differences with Red Bull Salzburg.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh